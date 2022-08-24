We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is FS Bancorp (FSBW) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is FS Bancorp (FSBW - Free Report) . FSBW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.36. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.16. Over the last 12 months, FSBW's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.01 and as low as 8.01, with a median of 9.46.
Investors should also recognize that FSBW has a P/B ratio of 1.12. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.82. Over the past year, FSBW's P/B has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.09.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FSBW has a P/S ratio of 1.88. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.98.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that FSBW has a P/CF ratio of 5.56. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.60. Over the past year, FSBW's P/CF has been as high as 5.62 and as low as 4.64, with a median of 5.18.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that FS Bancorp is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FSBW feels like a great value stock at the moment.