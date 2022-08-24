Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY - Free Report) is a full-service restaurant company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Alico, Inc. (ALCO - Free Report) is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 73% downward over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX - Free Report) engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 120.8% downward over the last 60 days.

