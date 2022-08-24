Brinker International, Inc. ( EAT Quick Quote EAT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 24, 2022, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.4%, on average. Q4 Estimates
Brinker (EAT) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 24, 2022, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.4%, on average.
Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s earnings per share of $1.68. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.02 billion, suggesting growth of 0.9% from the year-ago quarter's figure.
Factors to Note
Brinker International's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results are likely to reflect benefits from its sales-building efforts and the sequential improvement in traffic and expansion efforts. Its expansion efforts are likely to have driven the top line. During the first, second and third quarters of fiscal 2022, the company opened 4, 7 and 2 restaurants, respectively. During fiscal 2022, the company is likely to have opened 19-21 restaurants. The company has been witnessing pent-up demand for a dine-in experience. The company continues to benefit from robust off-premise sales.
However, a decline in company sales at Chili's and Maggiano's are likely to have negatively impacted the results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for company sales Chili's and Maggiano's are pegged at $693 million and $86 million, down 22.9% and 6.5% year over year, respectively.
A rise in food and beverage costs as well as restaurant labor costs, which include wage rates, training and overtime, are likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line. Higher repairs and maintenance expenses and an increase in utility expenses are also raising expenses.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn't conclusively predict an earnings beat for Brinker International this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Brinker International has an Earnings ESP of -9.12%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported:
Dollar General (DG - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.04% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has risen by a penny over the past 30 days to $2.93 per share. The consensus mark for DG’s earnings per share suggests 8.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
Dollar General’s top line is expected to have risen year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.39 billion, which suggests a rise of 8.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DG delivered an earnings beat of 2.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.07% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register a bottom-line increase when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $4.90 suggests an increase of 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Ulta Beauty’s top line is anticipated to have risen year over year. The consensus mark for ULTA’s revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, indicating an increase of 11.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.8%, on average.
Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.75% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.57 suggests an increase of 27.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Dollar Tree’s top line is expected to have increased year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.79 billion, which indicates an increase of 7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DLTR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.1%, on average.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.