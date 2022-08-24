Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank

U.S. stocks have been able to recover a substantial portion of their losses during the first half of the year. However, the major bourses have tanked this week on rising fears about an interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The broader S&P 500 Index and the Dow notched their worst decline since Jun 16 on Aug 22, while the tech-laden Nasdaq registered its worst drop since Jun 28.
U.S. stocks have been able to recover a substantial portion of their losses during the first half of the year. However, the major bourses have tanked this week on rising fears about an interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The broader S&P 500 Index and the Dow notched their worst decline since Jun 16 on Aug 22, while the tech-laden Nasdaq registered its worst drop since Jun 28.
Easing inflationary pressure made investors believe that the central bank will slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, and may even become dovish next year. But Fed officials, recently, warned investors about embracing a less aggressive monetary policy narrative.
According to the Fed minutes of the July policy meeting, the central bank officials did see “little evidence” that inflationary pressures were actually showing any signs of ebbing. They confirmed that they remain committed to taming inflation by raising interest rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, too, recently said that he is still looking for “compelling” evidence that inflation will drop to the Fed’s target of 2%. At present, the consumer price index (CPI) increased 8.5% year over year in July, added the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nonetheless, tightening of monetary policy doesn’t bode well for the stock market. This is because any rate hike pushes up the cost of borrowing and slows down consumer spending, which impacts the economy. Notably, U.S. GDP has already declined for the second-straight quarter this year on fears of a possible recession. By the way, geopolitical worries are also going up, which could further derail the stock market’s northward movement.
Given such uncertainty, it’s prudent for investors to invest in dividend-paying stocks like BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) , BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN - Free Report) , BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) , Radian Group Inc. (RDN - Free Report) and S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA - Free Report) . These stocks have a solid business model that help them remain unfazed amid market volatility. They are known for providing a steady stream of income. At present, they carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and offer high yields. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
BCB Bancorp operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States.
BCB Bancorp has a dividend yield of 3.23%. In the past 5-year period, BCBP has increased its dividend one time, and its payout has advanced 2.6%. Check BCB Bancorp’s dividend history here.
BCBP’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 34.9%. Currently, BCBP has a Zacks Rank #1.
BankFinancial is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses.
BankFinancial has a dividend yield of 3.98%. In the past 5-year period, BFIN has increased its dividend three times, and its payout has advanced 4.7%. Check BankFinancial’s dividend history here.
BFIN’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 71.7%. Currently, BFIN has a Zacks Rank #2.
BRT Apartments is a real estate investment trust. BRT Apartments has a dividend yield of 4.01%. In the past 5-year period, BRT has increased its dividend five times, and its payout has advanced 5.36%. Check BRT Apartments’ dividend history here.
BRT’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 22.6%. Currently, BRT has a Zacks Rank #2.
Radian Group is a credit enhancement company, which supports homebuyers, mortgage lenders, loan servicers and investors with a suite of private mortgage insurance and related risk-management products and services.
Radian Group has a dividend yield of 3.5%. In the past 5-year period, RDN has increased its dividend three times, and its payout has advanced 245.81%. Check Radian Group’s dividend history here.
RDN’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 32.7%. Currently, RDN has a Zacks Rank #1.
S&T Bancorp is a bank holding company, which is engaged in general banking business.
S&T Bancorp has a dividend yield of 3.74%. In the past 5-year period, STBA has increased its dividend six times, and its payout has advanced 6.24%. Check S&T Bancorp’s dividend history here.
STBA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.6%. Currently, STBA has a Zacks Rank #2.