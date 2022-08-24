We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is DBV Technologies (DBVT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
DBV Technologies S.A. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1185 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DBV Technologies S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBVT's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, DBVT has gained about 36.9% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -16.7%. As we can see, DBV Technologies S.A. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH - Free Report) . The stock has returned 69.7% year-to-date.
In ProPhase Labs, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 325.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, DBV Technologies S.A. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 557 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 21.2% so far this year, so DBVT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, ProPhase Labs, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 221-stock industry is currently ranked #72. The industry has moved -21.3% year to date.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on DBV Technologies S.A. and ProPhase Labs, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.