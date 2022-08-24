We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Brambles (BXBLY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Brambles Ltd. (BXBLY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Brambles Ltd. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 229 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brambles Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BXBLY's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, BXBLY has returned 15.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 15.5% on average. This means that Brambles Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.9%.
The consensus estimate for Heritage-Crystal Clean's current year EPS has increased 47.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Brambles Ltd. belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that BXBLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, however, belongs to the Pollution Control industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #34. The industry has moved -12.7% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brambles Ltd. and Heritage-Crystal Clean as they could maintain their solid performance.