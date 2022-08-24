Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Read MoreHide Full Article

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MassMutual Select Equity Opportunities Service Class (MMFYX - Free Report) . MMFYX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.69%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.89%.

Janus Henderson Enterprise R (JDMRX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.4%. Management fee: 0.64%. JDMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.91% over the last five years.

AB Large Cap Growth A (APGAX - Free Report) : 0.81% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. APGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.6% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MassMutual Equity Oppors Svc (MMFYX) - free report >>

Janus Henderson Enterprise R (JDMRX) - free report >>

AB Lg Cap Growth A (APGAX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings