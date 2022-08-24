Zoom (ZM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenue Growth Hits New Low

Zoom’s ( ZM Quick Quote ZM - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.13% but decreased 22.8% year over year. Revenues of $1.09 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.5%. Shares of the company fell 7% in extended trade after it reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth on record at 7.6% year over year, approximately $16 million below the lower end of the quarterly guidance. A stronger U.S. dollar, which had an impact of approximately $8 million, weaker new online sales, and to a lesser extent backend linearity in the quarter were the biggest factors contributing to the revenue miss. Quarter Details
Revenues from Enterprise customers grew 27% year over year and represented 54% of total revenues, up from 46% in second-quarter fiscal 2022. The number of Enterprise customers grew 18% year over year to over 204,100. The company reported a trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers of 120%.
In the fiscal second quarter, Zoom customers contributing more than $100,000 in revenues in the trailing 12 months grew 37% to 3,116. These customers accounted for 26% of revenues, up from 20% in the year-ago quarter. Revenues grew 12% in America, while international market revenues from APAC grew 10% year over year. Operating Details
Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 270 basis points (bps) to 78.9% in the fiscal second quarter of 2023.
Zoom now faces an uphill task of onboarding high-paying clients to sustain its growth and has seen expenses rise as it shells out more dollars to attract customers. Research and development expenses increased 80.8% year over year to $97.8 million. Sales and marketing expenses increased 37.3% to $289.7 million, while general and administrative expenses increased 1.7% to $90.3 million. Non-GAAP operating income decreased 7.3% to $393.3 million year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 580 bps to 35.8%. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, as of Jul 31, 2022 was $5.5 billion. As of Apr 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $5.7 billion.
Adjusted free cash flow was $222.1 million. As of Apr 30, 2022, adjusted free cash flow was $501.1 million. Guidance
Zoom expects third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues in the range of $1.095 billion to $1.1 billion.
Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the range of 82 cents to 83 cents. Zoom has cut its annual profit and revenue forecasts as demand for the video-conferencing platform cools off from pandemic highs amid stiff competition from Microsoft Teams and Cisco WebEx. For fiscal 2023, Zoom expects revenues in the range of $4.385 billion to $4.395 billion compared with its earlier outlook of $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion. At the midpoint, this represents a decrease of over $150 million compared with the previous full-year guidance. Of this decrease, nearly $35 million is due to the stronger dollar and $115 million is attributable to the broader macroeconomic environment. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the range of $3.66 to $3.39 compared with $3.70 to $3.77 forecast earlier. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, Zoom Video carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , Keysight Technologies ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) and ASE Technology ( ASX Quick Quote ASX - Free Report) . While Arista Networks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Keysight Technologies and ASE Technology carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Arista Networks has lost 9.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 18.9%. Keysight Technologies has lost 17.4% in the year-to-date period. KEYS’ long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 9.1%. ASE Technology has lost 19.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASX is currently projected at 23.1%.
