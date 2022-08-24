We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MongoDB (MDB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $326.26, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.
Coming into today, shares of the database platform had gained 13.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MongoDB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 31, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.29, down 20.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $280.17 million, up 40.97% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +54.24% and +35.15%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MongoDB is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MDB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.