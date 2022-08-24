We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
UiPath (PATH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
UiPath (PATH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.87, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.
Coming into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 5.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 6, 2022. On that day, UiPath is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $229.88 million, up 17.57% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion, which would represent changes of -112.5% and +21.58%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PATH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.