Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund R2 (JIGZX - Free Report) . JIGZX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.09%, management fee of 0.3%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.23%.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund K (FKMCX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. FKMCX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually features a portfolio with stocks of various styles and sizes, allowing for diversification within a strategy that focuses on mid cap companies. With five-year annualized performance of 11.44%, expense ratio of 0.7% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Mirova Global Sustainable Equity Y (ESGYX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. ESGYX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. ESGYX has an expense ratio of 0.96%, management fee of 0.8%, and annual returns of 11.47% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


