Honeywell (HON) Launches Solstice yf UV in Retail Stores
Honeywell International (HON - Free Report) announced the availability of its new Solstice yf UV, a low-global-warming-potential refrigerant for automobile air conditioning systems, at all NAPA Auto Parts stores across the United States. This marks Solstice yf UV refrigerant’s launch in the aftermarket.
The new Solstice yf UV provides precise leak detection, shortened service times and accurate repair verification, thus enhancing customer satisfaction. Ken West, president of Honeywell Advanced Materials, said, "With NAPA Auto Parts as our retail launch partner, we are expanding our reach to support customers across the United States, strengthening our commitment to supplying the automotive aftermarket with ready-now solutions that have lower greenhouse gas emissions without sacrificing product performance."
Honeywell’s Solstice product line, which helps customers reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency, includes refrigerants for supermarkets, air conditioning for cars and trucks and blowing agents for insulation, among others.
HON’s investments in the Solstice technology align with its goal of achieving carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. The use of the technology by customers has prevented the release of more than 260 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Honeywell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks within the Conglomerates sector are as follows:
Carlisle Companies (CSL - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CSL pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
Carlisle Companies has an estimated earnings growth rate of 114.2% for the current year. Shares of CSL have rallied more than 24% in the year-to-date period.
Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GFF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 104.6%, on average.
Griffon has an estimated earnings growth rate of 124.1% for the current year. Shares of GFF have gained more than 15% so far this year.