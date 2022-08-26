We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tsakos Energy (TNP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tsakos Energy (TNP - Free Report) closed at $15.73, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas shipping company had gained 32.74% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 7.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.36% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Tsakos Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.53, up 229.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $163.51 million, up 84.03% from the prior-year quarter.
TNP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.43 per share and revenue of $600.09 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +183.9% and +72.42%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tsakos Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tsakos Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tsakos Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.51 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.52, so we one might conclude that Tsakos Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.