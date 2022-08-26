We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Atlas Air Worldwide is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 143 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, AAWW has gained about 6.2% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 9.1%. This shows that Atlas Air Worldwide is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Transportation sector, Air Transport Services (ATSG - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.4%.
The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services' current year EPS has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Atlas Air Worldwide belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.1% so far this year, meaning that AAWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Air Transport Services is also part of the same industry.
Atlas Air Worldwide and Air Transport Services could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.