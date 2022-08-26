We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Bassett Furniture (BSET - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bassett Furniture is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 288 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bassett Furniture is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSET's full-year earnings has moved 23.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BSET has moved about 17.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 30.4% on average. As we can see, Bassett Furniture is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Caleres Inc. (CAL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.9%.
Over the past three months, Caleres Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Bassett Furniture is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #217 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.2% this year, meaning that BSET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Caleres Inc. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #235. The industry has moved -31% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bassett Furniture and Caleres Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.