Has Campbell Soup (CPB) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Campbell Soup (CPB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Campbell Soup is one of 199 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Campbell Soup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPB's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CPB has gained about 18.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -2.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Campbell Soup is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 4.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Pilgrim's Pride's current year EPS has increased 27.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Campbell Soup is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.8% so far this year, so CPB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Pilgrim's Pride falls under the Food - Meat Products industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #10. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.4%.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Campbell Soup and Pilgrim's Pride as they could maintain their solid performance.