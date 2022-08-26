We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Automatic Data Processing (ADP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Automatic Data Processing is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 328 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Automatic Data Processing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADP's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ADP has returned 3.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -21.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Automatic Data Processing is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN - Free Report) . The stock is up 6.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for ADTRAN Holdings' current year EPS has increased 26.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Automatic Data Processing belongs to the Outsourcing industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1% so far this year, so ADP is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, ADTRAN Holdings belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 179-stock industry is currently ranked #135. The industry has moved -38.2% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Automatic Data Processing and ADTRAN Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.