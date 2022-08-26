We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Danaher (DHR) Stock for Now
Danaher Corporation (DHR - Free Report) stands to benefit from a strong performance of its Life Sciences segment owing to robust demand for bioprocessing products despite supply-chain constraints and raw material cost inflation.
High activity levels from early-stage research to later-stage development and production should aid the bioprocessing business. Healthy demand for products related to molecular testing and higher non-COVID testing volumes will be beneficial to the Diagnostics segment. Also, strength across DHR’s consumables business and solid demand for equipment are steadily driving its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment’s performance. Danaher expects core revenue growth in the range of low-single digits for the third quarter of 2022 and mid-single digits for 2022 from the respective year-ago period’s actuals.
DHR’s acquisition of Aldevron (August 2021) enhanced its foothold in the genomic medicine field. Also, Danaher added Vanrx Pharmasystems and Swift Biosciences to its portfolio in first-quarter 2021. In second-quarter 2022, acquisitions boosted DHR’s sales 2.5%.
Danaher’s policy of rewarding its shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks is worth mentioning. DHR used $411 million to pay out dividends in the first six months of 2022. The quarterly dividend rate was hiked 4 cents in February 2022.
In light of the above-mentioned positives, we believe, investors should hold on to the Danaher stock for now, as is suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the past six months, the stock has inched up 2% against the industry’s decline of 3.9%.
