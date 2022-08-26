We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CSX (CSX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CSX (CSX - Free Report) closed at $33.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the freight railroad had gained 5.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 7.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.68%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CSX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CSX is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.75 billion, up 14.01% from the prior-year quarter.
CSX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $14.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.15% and +17.73%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.78% higher. CSX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CSX has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.83 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.03.
Also, we should mention that CSX has a PEG ratio of 1.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.