Baker Hughes (BKR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Baker Hughes (BKR - Free Report) closed at $26.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the oilfield services company had gained 5.63% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 16.22% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.68% in that time.
Baker Hughes will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Baker Hughes is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.52 billion, up 8.47% from the prior-year quarter.
BKR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $21.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.44% and +5.73%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baker Hughes. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.27% lower. Baker Hughes is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.79.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.