In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
General Electric Company (GE) - free report >>
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
General Electric Company (GE) - free report >>
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
General Electric (GE) to Reveal New Grid Technologies at CIGRE
General Electric (GE - Free Report) Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business is set to unveil new technologies at this year’s CIGRE Session, the global power system event held in Paris every two years.
Among the technologies to be displayed at the event is the world’s first SF6-free g3 circuit-breaker for 420 kV gas-insulated substations. By combining advanced hardware with software and services, these technologies help customers accelerate the energy transition to a more digitalized, decentralized, and decarbonized platform.
At CIGRE session 2022, General Electric will showcase its latest innovations and services on building the grid of the future with a focus on the challenges facing grid: modernization, decarbonization, digitization and electrification.
General Electric Company Price
General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote
Vera Silva, Chief Technology Officer at GE Grid Solutions, said, "We are investing in and delivering advanced technologies and services to meet these new grid challenges and many of these new technologies are on display during the CIGRE Session 2022."
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
General Electric carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks within the Conglomerates sector are as follows:
Carlisle Companies (CSL - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CSL pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
Carlisle Companies has an estimated earnings growth rate of 114.2% for the current year. Shares of CSL have rallied 27% in the year-to-date period.
Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. GFF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 104.6%, on average.
Griffon has an estimated earnings growth rate of 124.1% for the current year. Shares of GFF have gained more than 19% so far this year.