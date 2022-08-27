We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Dollar General (DG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dollar General (DG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Dollar General is one of 229 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dollar General is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DG's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, DG has gained about 4.4% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -16.6%. As we can see, Dollar General is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.7%.
In Ulta Beauty's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Dollar General belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.7% so far this year, so DG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Ulta Beauty falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #230. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -20%.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Dollar General and Ulta Beauty as they attempt to continue their solid performance.