We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1184 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AERI's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, AERI has moved about 115.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 16.3% on average. This means that Aerie Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 111.8%.
In Catalyst Pharmaceutical's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Aerie Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 220 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 20.2% this year, meaning that AERI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Pharmaceutical as they could maintain their solid performance.