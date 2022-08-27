We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
T-Mobile (TMUS) Aims to Extend Coverage to Unreachable Spots
T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS - Free Report) has collaborated with SpaceX to bring Coverage Above and Beyond. Coverage Above and Beyond is a spectacular new plan designed to bring cell phone connectivity everywhere. T-Mobile, through its best-in-class wireless networks, is working to provide absolute coverage in all places of the United States, including remote locations where traditional cell signals fail to operate.
SpaceX is a leading manufacturer and designer of state-of-the-art rockets and spacecraft. It is the only private company to ever return a spacecraft from low-Earth orbit. Its Dragon spacecraft was the first non-government spacecraft to successfully exchange cargo payloads and safely return to Earth. SpaceX’s advanced satellite constellation plays a pivotal role in making Coverage Above and Beyond a reality.
Both companies will provide Coverage Above and Beyond by forming a new network, broadcast from Starlink’s satellite, which will join forces with T-Mobile’s mid-band spectrum all over the United States. Customers will be connected through text messaging, including SMS, MMS and participating messaging apps. The companies also plan to explore the addition of voice and data coverage in due course of time.
T-Mobile is on track to provide average 5G speeds of above 100 Mbps to 90% of the population. The company also aims to continue improving 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace. Its objective to reach 300 million people within the next two years is likely to be accelerated with SpaceX’s collaboration.
T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G covers 235 million people and nearly 85% of its customers. It is powered by the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum. It powers 5G smartphones and enables innovators to deliver a transformational 5G experience alongside providing superfast speeds.
The stock has gained 6.2% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 17.5%. T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
