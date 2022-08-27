We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
RBC Bearings (ROLL) Shares Up 36.2% in 3 Months: Here's Why
RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL - Free Report) appears in good shape, with its shares having rallied 36.2% over the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 3.5%.
Catalysts Behind the Price Surge
RBC Bearings’ diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one end market with strength across the others. ROLL has been benefiting from progress in the aircraft OEM end market for a while, which is driving the Aerospace/Defense segment. Its Industrial segment is gaining from strength in the semiconductor, mining, general industrial and energy end markets. In first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended June 2022), ROLL’s industrial segment sales increased 286.8% and Aerospace/Defense revenues grew 10% on a year-over-year basis.
RBC Bearings utilizes its cash flow to reward its shareholders through dividend payouts and share-repurchase programs. In the first three months of fiscal 2023, ROLL used $6 million to repurchase shares, up 4.8% year over year. While exiting the first quarter of fiscal 2023, it was left to repurchase shares worth $73.1 million.
RBC Bearings intends to strengthen and expand its businesses through asset additions. ROLL’s acquisition of ABB Ltd’s DODGE mechanical power transmission unit (November 2021) expanded its reach, product offerings and customer base across the industrial, aerospace and defense markets. Also, this buyout is anticipated to expand ROLL’s cash EPS by 40-60% in the initial year of completing the transaction.
