Is Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 12/28/2015, the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (
LVHD Quick Quote LVHD - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.
Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is sponsored by Franklin Templeton Investments. It has amassed assets over $676.38 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the QS Low Volatility High Dividend Index before fees and expenses.
The QS Low Volatility High Dividend Index provides stable income through investment in stocks of profitable U.S. companies with relatively high dividend yields, lower price and earnings volatility.
Cost & Other Expenses
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for LVHD are 0.27%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 2.87%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
LVHD's heaviest allocation is in the Consumer Staples sector, which is about 25.90% of the portfolio. Its Utilities and Industrials round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, At&t Inc (
T Quick Quote T - Free Report) accounts for about 2.88% of the fund's total assets, followed by Philip Morris Internation ( PM Quick Quote PM - Free Report) and Gilead Sciences Inc ( GILD Quick Quote GILD - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 26.43% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, LVHD has lost about -1.64%, and is up about 5.56% in the last one year (as of 08/29/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $35.76 and $41.12.
The fund has a beta of 0.74 and standard deviation of 22.01% for the trailing three-year period. With about 101 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (
IWD Quick Quote IWD - Free Report) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $52.89 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $99.34 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.
Bottom Line
