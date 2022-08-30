We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is bpost (BPOSY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is bpost (BPOSY - Free Report) . BPOSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.53 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.30. Over the last 12 months, BPOSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.58 and as low as 5.88, with a median of 6.65.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BPOSY has a P/S ratio of 0.24. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.53.
Investors could also keep in mind H&R Block (HRB - Free Report) , an Consumer Services - Miscellaneous stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
H&R Block is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.36 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.99. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 12.30 and average PEG ratio of 1.05.
Over the last 12 months, HRB's P/E has been as high as 12.80, as low as 7.25, with a median of 8.71, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.02, as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.70.
Additionally, H&R Block has a P/B ratio of 35.39 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 5.93. For HRB, this valuation metric has been as high as 290.79, as low as -12.56, with a median of 36.61 over the past year.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that bpost and H&R Block are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BPOSY and HRB sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.