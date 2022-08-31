We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Liberty Media (FWONK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Liberty Media (FWONK - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Liberty Media is one of 288 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Liberty Media is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FWONK's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, FWONK has moved about 6.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -32% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Liberty Media is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Jakks Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 127.4%.
For Jakks Pacific, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 75.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Liberty Media belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 22.5% so far this year, meaning that FWONK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Jakks Pacific belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +0.3% year to date.
Liberty Media and Jakks Pacific could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.