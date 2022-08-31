We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Chindata (CD) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (CD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 327 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CD's full-year earnings has moved 18.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CD has returned about 26.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 23.6%. This shows that Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 48.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, International Money Express' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 178 individual companies and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 41% this year, meaning that CD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
International Money Express, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #182. The industry has moved -11.5% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and International Money Express as they attempt to continue their solid performance.