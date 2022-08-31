We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Bank Hapoalim is a member of our Finance group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bank Hapoalim is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKHYY's full-year earnings has moved 28.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that BKHYY has returned about 5.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 13.5%. This shows that Bank Hapoalim is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Commerce Bancshares (CBSH - Free Report) . The stock has returned 1% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Commerce Bancshares' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Bank Hapoalim belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.2% this year, meaning that BKHYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Commerce Bancshares, however, belongs to the Banks - Midwest industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #17. The industry has moved -6.8% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Bank Hapoalim and Commerce Bancshares as they attempt to continue their solid performance.