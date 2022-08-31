We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is Molina Healthcare (MOH - Free Report) . MOH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.61. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.54. Over the past 52 weeks, MOH's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.62 and as low as 13.75, with a median of 17.42.
Investors should also note that MOH holds a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. MOH's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.41. Over the past 52 weeks, MOH's PEG has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.97.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MOH has a P/S ratio of 0.66. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.69.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Molina Healthcare is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MOH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.