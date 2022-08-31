We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CECE or DCI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Pollution Control sector might want to consider either CECO Environmental (CECE - Free Report) or Donaldson (DCI - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Currently, CECO Environmental has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Donaldson has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that CECE is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
CECE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.38, while DCI has a forward P/E of 17.49. We also note that CECE has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DCI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67.
Another notable valuation metric for CECE is its P/B ratio of 1.72. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DCI has a P/B of 5.88.
These metrics, and several others, help CECE earn a Value grade of B, while DCI has been given a Value grade of C.
CECE sticks out from DCI in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that CECE is the better option right now.