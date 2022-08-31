We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MNSO vs. PPRUY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Apparel and Shoes sector have probably already heard of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) and Kering SA (PPRUY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Kering SA has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that MNSO's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
MNSO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.48, while PPRUY has a forward P/E of 15.51. We also note that MNSO has a PEG ratio of 0.30. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PPRUY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84.
Another notable valuation metric for MNSO is its P/B ratio of 2.03. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PPRUY has a P/B of 3.98.
These metrics, and several others, help MNSO earn a Value grade of B, while PPRUY has been given a Value grade of C.
MNSO is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that MNSO is likely the superior value option right now.