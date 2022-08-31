Cummins (CMI), Versatile Brand Partner Over Hydrogen Engines

In a recent development,
In a recent development, Cummins Inc. (CMI - Free Report) signed a letter of intent with Buhler Industries Inc., a leading tractor manufacturer under the Versatile brand. Both companies plan to integrate the Cummins 15-liter hydrogen engines into Versatile’s equipment to drive efforts in de-carbonizing the agriculture market.
Each company is uniquely placed to enhance its reputation in agriculture as it explores new powertrain technologies. The companies’ shared commitment to technology will allow both to leverage each other’s strengths to breed new opportunities.
While diesel engines will be the chosen source of power in agriculture for years to come, hydrogen fuel cells are gathering steam as they meet the requirements of heavy-duty trucking while ensuring sustainable, zero-carbon solutions, ideally suited to farming.
Hydrogen combustion engines provide a cost-effective zero-carbon fueled solution for high load factor and high utilization applications. The technology brings the benefits of a more-timely solution to reduce carbon emissions without compromising on productivity.
Also, the high similarity in engine components between diesel and hydrogen is advantageous for OEMs. Thus, it will provide farmers with a reliable solution, easy to service and maintain.
Cummins appears enthusiastic about its adoption of hydrogen fuel cell and aims to make carbon-neutral commercial transportation economically feasible for customers.
In May, CMI joined forces with Daimler Truck North America, the largest heavy-duty truck producer in North America, to add to and validate Freightliner Cascadia trucks with its indigenous hydrogen fuel cell powertrain for use in the region. The units are expected to be launched in 2024 for selected customers. The collaboration is expected to support the companies’ joint goal to curb emissions across product offerings and operations.
In May 2022, Cummins also launched its 15-liter hydrogen engine at ACT Expo in Long Beach, CA. Full production is expected in 2027. It will help customers curtail greenhouse gas emissions faster. The engine will be a zero-carbon fueled solution for multiple markets and CMI intends to produce hydrogen internal combustion engines in both the 15-liter and 6.7-liter versions.
In April, Cummins, through its affiliate Hydrogenics Europe N.V., inked a deal to supply a 2.5-megawatt electrolyzer to Hysetco, a hydrogen mobility company owned by Total Energies, Air Liquide, Toyota, Kouros and others. The Hysetco project aims to create the largest hydrogen taxi fleet worldwide by 2024, fueled by 12 large hydrogen refueling stations. CMI broke ground with the deal as it looks to power the world’s largest hydrogen taxi fleet.
