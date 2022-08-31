In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Accenture PLC (ACN) - free report >>
Charles River Associates (CRAI) - free report >>
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Accenture PLC (ACN) - free report >>
Charles River Associates (CRAI) - free report >>
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Accenture (ACN) Stock
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and strong liquidity.
ACN’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 21.4% and 21.9%, respectively, in fiscal 2022.
Factors That Augur Well
Acquisitions have been one of the key growth strategies for Accenture for a while. They enabled ACN to enter new markets, diversify and broaden its product portfolio, and maintain its leading position. The recent buyout of YSC Consulting is expected to strengthen Accenture’s advisory services to the CEO, C-suite and board on ways to enhance performance and build leadership teams for the future.
Another acquisition of Trancom is expected to reinforce Accenture’s digital engineering, manufacturing and logistics capabilities to offer hyper-automation solutions at scale.
Accenture's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) stood at 1.27 at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2022, higher than the 1.24 recorded at the end of the prior quarter. The gradually increasing current ratio bodes well for Accenture. Moreover, a current ratio of more than 1.5 is usually considered good for a company, implying that the risk of default is less.
A Key Risk
Higher talent costs due to a competitive talent market are hurting consulting services providers like Accenture. The industry is labor-intensive and heavily dependent on foreign talent.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) , Genpact Limited (G - Free Report) and CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) .
Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for 2022.
Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.
Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.
Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.
CRA International flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.
CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.