Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) closed at $140.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 0.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.28%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.56 billion, up 1.11% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $81.36 billion, which would represent changes of +2.24% and +1.46%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.86 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.86.
Also, we should mention that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.72 as of yesterday's close.
The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.