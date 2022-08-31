We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) closed at $35.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.
Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 4.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.28%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.18, up 313.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.61 billion, up 62.66% from the prior-year quarter.
UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $43.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +103.08% and +78.24%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.52% lower within the past month. United Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, United Airlines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 84.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.16.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.