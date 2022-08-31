We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UiPath (PATH) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH - Free Report) closed at $16.45, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 11.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 5.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.28% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 6, 2022. In that report, analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1200%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $229.88 million, up 17.57% from the year-ago period.
PATH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -112.5% and +21.58%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.