Should Schwab U.S. LargeCap ETF (SCHX) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 11/03/2009, the Schwab U.S. LargeCap ETF (
SCHX Quick Quote SCHX - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $29.07 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.03%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.54%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 28.40% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 6.14% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon Com Inc ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 25.53% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
SCHX seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index before fees and expenses. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market measures all U.S. equity securities with readily available prices. The index includes approximately the largest 750 stocks and is float-adjusted market-capitalization weighted.
The ETF has lost about -17.01% so far this year and is down about -12.63% in the last one year (as of 08/31/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $43.35 and $57.29.
The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 24.36% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 756 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Schwab U.S. LargeCap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, SCHX is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $297.99 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $364.55 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
