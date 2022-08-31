Back to top

Image: Bigstock

S&P 500 Growth & Short-Term Treasury: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the last trading session, Wal Street delivered a downbeat show. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) lost 1.1%, (DIA - Free Report) shed 1% and (QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.1% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(SPYG - Free Report) : Volume 3.62 Times Average

This S&P 500 high-growth ETF was in the spotlight as around 10 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 2.76 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as SPYG lost 1.1% in the last session. SPYG has lost 4.7% over the past month.

(SHV - Free Report) : Volume 6.20 Times Average

This short-term U.S. treasury ETF was under the microscope as nearly 27.6 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 4.46 million shares and came as SHV gained 0.02% in the last trading session. SHV is flat over the past month.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Invesco QQQ (QQQ) - free report >>

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - free report >>

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - free report >>

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - free report >>

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - free report >>

Published in

etfs