We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
S&P 500 Growth & Short-Term Treasury: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
In the last trading session, Wal Street delivered a downbeat show. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) lost 1.1%, (DIA - Free Report) shed 1% and (QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.1% lower on the day.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
(SPYG - Free Report) : Volume 3.62 Times Average
This S&P 500 high-growth ETF was in the spotlight as around 10 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 2.76 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as SPYG lost 1.1% in the last session. SPYG has lost 4.7% over the past month.
(SHV - Free Report) : Volume 6.20 Times Average
This short-term U.S. treasury ETF was under the microscope as nearly 27.6 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 4.46 million shares and came as SHV gained 0.02% in the last trading session. SHV is flat over the past month.