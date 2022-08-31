Is Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Y (OGIYX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, it would not be wise to start your search with Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Y (
OGIYX Quick Quote OGIYX - Free Report) . OGIYX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager
Invesco is responsible for OGIYX, and the company is based out of Kansas City, MO. The Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Y made its debut in February of 2001 and OGIYX has managed to accumulate roughly $1.21 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Frank Jennings, has been in charge of the fund since February of 2001.
Performance
Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 3.31%, and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 1.95%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. OGIYX's standard deviation over the past three years is 26.82% compared to the category average of 17.05%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 25.39% compared to the category average of 15.06%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Risk Factors
Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.26, which means it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -9.93, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.
Expenses
As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, OGIYX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared to the category average of 1.11%. So, OGIYX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.
Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $50.
Bottom Line
Overall, Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Y ( OGIYX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Y ( OGIYX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.
