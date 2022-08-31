We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Hershey (HSY) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hershey (HSY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Hershey is one of 199 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hershey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSY's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, HSY has returned 16.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -5.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hershey is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Industrias Bachoco (IBA - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.9%.
Over the past three months, Industrias Bachoco's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 32.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Hershey belongs to the Food - Confectionery industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.1% so far this year, meaning that HSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Industrias Bachoco, however, belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #20. The industry has moved -8.7% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Hershey and Industrias Bachoco as they attempt to continue their solid performance.