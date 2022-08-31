We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 143 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW's full-year earnings has moved 20.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CHRW has returned 6.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 13.1% on average. As we can see, C.H. Robinson Worldwide is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Transportation sector, Tsakos Energy (TNP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 103%.
Over the past three months, Tsakos Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 74.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, C.H. Robinson Worldwide belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.5% so far this year, so CHRW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Tsakos Energy falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 46 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27.9%.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Tsakos Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.