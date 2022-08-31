We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Carlisle Companies (CSL) Outperforming Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Carlisle (CSL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Carlisle is one of 19 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carlisle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CSL has returned 19.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have lost about 16.3% on average. This shows that Carlisle is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Griffon (GFF - Free Report) . The stock is up 13.5% year-to-date.
For Griffon, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Carlisle belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.3% so far this year, meaning that CSL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Griffon is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Carlisle and Griffon as they could maintain their solid performance.