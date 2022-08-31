We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
IBM and VMware Collaborate to Augment Secure Cloud Solutions
International Business Machines (IBM - Free Report) and VMware, Inc. (VMW - Free Report) have announced that they will assist global clients and partners in improving mission-critical workloads alongside accelerating time-to-value in hybrid cloud environments.
In situations where workloads need to remain on-premises, VMware workloads are now supported by IBM Cloud Satellite. With the help of IBM Cloud Satellite, a unified and secured layer of cloud-based services is brought to clients.
Ever since the launch of the Joint Innovation Fund of IBM and VMware, AI-focused projects and 20 hybrid clouds have undergone completion to address the client requirements for mission-critical VMware workloads. The new agreement will enhance the innovations of the Lab for another three years so that new products and solutions can be developed.
IBM will help clients improve their hybrid cloud journeys and business transformations by being Global Systems Integrator for VMware. As a result, clients running applications across more than one cloud will obtain assistance regarding security, management and reliability in such situations.
VMware’s offerings in domains such as SDDC, hybrid cloud and EUC have increased its market share. The inclusion of the Carbon Black solution enables VMware’s existing security portfolio to reduce the attack surface and develop deep protection across applications, endpoints and infrastructure, radically and uniquely.
IBM’s acquisition of Red Hat has enhanced the Open Hybrid Architecture Initiative of the company. The deal has changed the dynamics of “cloud market for business” as it is the largest acquisition made by IBM. Red Hat’s and IBM’s hybrid cloud solutions are being used by more than 4000 clients.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
IBM has spun off its legacy Managed Infrastructure Service business to accelerate its hybrid cloud growth strategy with a focus on accelerated digital transformation. Its growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by security, cloud computing and analytics in the long run.
The stock has lost 7.6% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 16.3%.
IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 13.6%.
Vipshop delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.5%, on average. It has lost 32.2% in the past year.
Harmonic Inc. (HLIT - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 17.1% over the past seven days.
Harmonic delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 79.3%, on average. It has gained 18.8% in the past year.