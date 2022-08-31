In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Roper (ROP) Inks $3.73B Deal to Acquire Frontline Education
Roper Technologies (ROP - Free Report) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Frontline Education from Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $3.725 billion. Including a tax benefit, the net value of the transaction is around $3.375 billion.
The acquisition will build on Roper’s Horizon software business (which it acquired in 2008), expanding its presence in the K-12 education market. Frontline’s cloud-based software platform provides administrative solutions for K-12 education, including human capital management, business operations management, student management and analytics.
The coronavirus pandemic has worsened teacher shortages in the United States. As a result, education software companies are gaining popularity.
Roper will fund the transaction using cash on hand and revolving credit facility. Subject to customary closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Frontline’s management team will continue to operate from its headquarter in Malvern, PA. Frontline’s name, brands and office locations will also remain unchanged.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Roper carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Computer and Technology sector are as follows:
EPAM Systems (EPAM - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). EPAM pulled a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
EPAM Systems has an estimated earnings growth rate of 8.2% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied more than 100% in the past six months.
Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. ANET delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.
Arista Networks has an estimated earnings growth rate of 40.8% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 2.7% in the past six months.