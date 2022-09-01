Back to top

FEKKAI Picks Honeywell's (HON) Solstice Propellant for Hair Care

Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) recently announced that global hair care brand FEKKAI selected its solstice propellant (HFO-1234ze). The solstice propellant is being used in three of FEKKAI’s latest products, including volume lock hair spray, sheer dry shampoo and flexible hold hair spray.

The solstice propellant is a ready-now hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) solution with minimal global-warming capacity. The propellant also helps lowering 99% greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than the traditional propellants. FEKKAI’s usage of Solstice Propellants in its products is aligned with its goal to focus on clean and sustainable ingredients to reduce the potential harmful effects of beauty products on the environment.

Despite being safe for its eco-friendly nature, HON’s Solstice Propellant does not compromise on its performance. It does not deplete the ozone layer and is free of volatile organic compound (VOC), per the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations. This means that it has a very small contribution to ground-level smog formation. So, the formulators can easily achieve their CARB-set VOC-reduction targets in dry shampoo and hair spray applications.

