In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) - free report >>
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) - free report >>
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
FEKKAI Picks Honeywell's (HON) Solstice Propellant for Hair Care
Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) recently announced that global hair care brand FEKKAI selected its solstice propellant (HFO-1234ze). The solstice propellant is being used in three of FEKKAI’s latest products, including volume lock hair spray, sheer dry shampoo and flexible hold hair spray.
The solstice propellant is a ready-now hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) solution with minimal global-warming capacity. The propellant also helps lowering 99% greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than the traditional propellants. FEKKAI’s usage of Solstice Propellants in its products is aligned with its goal to focus on clean and sustainable ingredients to reduce the potential harmful effects of beauty products on the environment.
Honeywell International Inc. Price
Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote
Despite being safe for its eco-friendly nature, HON’s Solstice Propellant does not compromise on its performance. It does not deplete the ozone layer and is free of volatile organic compound (VOC), per the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations. This means that it has a very small contribution to ground-level smog formation. So, the formulators can easily achieve their CARB-set VOC-reduction targets in dry shampoo and hair spray applications.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
HON currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the conglomerates sector are discussed below.
Carlisle Companies (CSL - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), currently. CSL pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
In the past 60 days, Carlisle’s earnings estimates have increased 14.6% for 2022. The stock has rallied 27.5% in the past six months.
Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #1 at present. GFF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 104.6%, on average.
In the past 60 days, Griffon’s earnings estimates have increased 3% for fiscal 2022 (ending September 2022). The stock has soared 42.1% in the past six months.