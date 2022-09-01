We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed at $420.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.
Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.86% over the past month, trading in line with the Aerospace sector and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.4% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.66 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.79 billion, up 4.74% from the year-ago period.
LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.84 per share and revenue of $65.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.49% and -2.45%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lockheed Martin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lockheed Martin has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.47 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.22.
Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 3.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.