Heartland Express (HTLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Heartland Express (HTLD - Free Report) closed at $15.15, marking a -1.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had lost 1.47% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.4% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Heartland Express as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Heartland Express is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $254.81 million, up 66.96% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $904.07 million, which would represent changes of +83% and +48.87%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Heartland Express should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 36.82% higher. Heartland Express is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Heartland Express currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.43.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.