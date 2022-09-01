We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CSX (CSX) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know
CSX (CSX - Free Report) closed at $31.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.
Coming into today, shares of the freight railroad had lost 1.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.4%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CSX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.77 billion, up 14.53% from the year-ago period.
CSX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $14.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.15% and +17.73%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.47% higher. CSX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CSX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.5, which means CSX is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that CSX has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CSX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
